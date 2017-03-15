Phonological Awareness Workshop a Success

Posted on by Gary Brock
Early childhood providers from across the metro attended the Early Childhood Workshop on March 9 in the Midtown offices of Kansas City PBS. Terrell Mann, Pre-K Master Coach from The Literacy Lab, presented “Promoting Phonological Awareness During Your Daily Reading Aloud.”
Around 20 teachers were taught how to recognize phonological awareness — the ability to recognize and manipulate the sounds within spoken words — as a vital early literacy skill. They then practiced strategies to incorporate phonological awareness as part of their daily Read Aloud activities. The teachers received two hours of professional development time for attending the evening workshop.
The next workshop will be “Make Art Meaningful” on May 11. Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy will present.
