Let your curiosity fuel our reporting… submit a question with curiousKC

After you share a question, KCPT producers and editors will sift through the submissions. Then every month we’ll put several questions into a voting round so you and others weigh-in on what we should investigate. When a question wins the popular vote, we’ll use our multimedia reporting skills and a little creativity to answer it. As an added bonus, the question-asker has the option of working with us as we search for an answer.
Our goal is to include you and the public in our editorial decision-making, make journalism more transparent and strengthen our multimedia reporting. It’s a sort of news experiment modeled after the Curious City series at WBEZ in Chicago.
Question everything and let your curiosity fuel our reporting! To get started just fill out the bright green form on this page.
Pingback: Curiouser and Curiouser » Design Ranch Design Ranch()