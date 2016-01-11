Let your curiosity fuel our reporting… submit a question with curiousKC

Digital TV Loading...

What about _________?

Could you investigate __________?

What’s up with ___________?

 

Got a question about Kansas City, the region or the people who live here? Anything you’ve always wondered about, found peculiar or downright confusing? Share your questions with KCPT’s curiousKC.

How does it work?

After you share a question, KCPT producers and editors will sift through the submissions. Then every month we’ll put several questions into a voting round so you and others weigh-in on what we should investigate. When a question wins the popular vote, we’ll use our multimedia reporting skills and a little creativity to answer it. As an added bonus, the question-asker has the option of working with us as we search for an answer.

But why?

Our goal is to include you and the public in our editorial decision-making, make journalism more transparent and strengthen our multimedia reporting. It’s a sort of news experiment modeled after the Curious City series at WBEZ in Chicago.

What are you waiting for?

Question everything and let your curiosity fuel our reporting! To get started just fill out the bright green form on this page.