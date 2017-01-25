Photos from ‘Street Style: A Civil War Fashion Show’

Posted on by Lindsey Foat - 1 Comment
To celebrate the return of Mercy Street, Kansas City PBS invited fashion designer Christian Micheal Shuster and The Civil War Lady Joy Melcher to take us back in time for an 1860s fashion show on Saturday, January 21.
The runway for the sold-out community event, “Street Style: A Civil War Fashion Show,” was the barn floor at the Alexander Majors historic home in Kansas City, Missouri.
Attendees got a glimpse at 20 different looks ranging from Jayhawkers and Bushwackers to nurses and a woman in mourning and enjoyed Civil War-era inspired cookies from Heirloom Bakery & Hearth. You can check out the recipe here.
Check out photos from the event in the slideshow below and catch Season Two of Mercy Street at 7 p.m. on Sunday nights KCPT.