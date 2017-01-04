The fixer is John Mercer, played by Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, Garrow’s Law, The Honourable Woman). Mercer, a former Special Forces operative, turned cold-blooded killer upon learning that his sister, Jess (Liz White, From There to Here, Life on Mars), had been abused for years. For the murders of two family members, he was sent to prison for life.
But five years into his sentence, Mercer is released thanks to Lenny Douglas (Peter Mullen, The Fear, Red Riding, Top of the Lake), a shadowy figure who, officially, is retired from the police “on grounds of ill health.” Unofficially, he’s a “deniable operative” whose job is to “bring order where the law has failed” and ensure that criminals who’ve escaped the long arm of the law are dispatched. Permanently.
Watch The Fixer 7 p.m. Thursdays on KCPT2 (19.2).