Scott & Bailey, Season 5

The British detective series, Scott & Bailey, will be back for a fifth season. The series follows Detective Constable Janet Scott and Detective Constable Rachel Bailey, members of the Major Incident Team. Detective Chief Inspector Gill Murphy heads the team.
The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of Scott and Bailey. Bailey is more spontaneous and hot tempered than Janet. Janet is calmer and more level. She is was married and has two children. After she had an affair with her colleague, Andy, during earlier seasons she and her husband split up, but do not divorce. In the third season she found out that he was in a relationship as well. Rachel is unmarried and has no children. Her closest relationship is with her sister.