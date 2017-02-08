Digital TV Loading...

Take Note — Our Schools: Does Zip Code Matter?

Take Note — Our Schools: Does Zip Code Matter?

Premieres at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10

Premieres at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10

From left, David Smith, Dr. Angela Rachidi, Allan Katz, Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, and Tony Kline take the stage for a critical look at the role zip code plays in our education system. (KCPT)

Should where a child rests his or her head at night impact the quality of the education they receive?

KCPT and American Public Square examine the relationship between poverty, housing and education in our metro in this town hall conversation. American Public Square founder Allan Katz moderates a panel of education experts along with KCPT’s Nick Haines.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, Outgoing Superintendent, Hickman Mills School District
  • Tony Kline, Superintendent & Executive Director, University Academy
  • Dr. Angela Rachidi, Research Fellow, Poverty Studies, American Enterprise Institute
  • David A. Smith, Chief of Communications and Governmental Relations, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

This special is part of Take Note, an in-depth look at education in Kansas City —where we are, where we need to go, and why it will shape the future of our city, coming March 2017 from KCPT.

“Teachers in a district Iike Hickman Mills are given beat up cars and asked to try and get them to run a little better. Teachers in districts like Blue Valley are given the keys to a BMW and told not to wreck it.” — Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, Outgoing Superintendent, Hickman Mills School District

Learn more about American Public Square and view upcoming and past events at its website.

Current Poll