Take Note — Our Schools: Does Zip Code Matter?

KCPT and American Public Square examine the relationship between poverty, housing and education in our metro in this town hall conversation. American Public Square founder Allan Katz moderates a panel of education experts along with KCPT’s Nick Haines.
This special is part of Take Note, an in-depth look at education in Kansas City —where we are, where we need to go, and why it will shape the future of our city, coming March 2017 from KCPT.
“Teachers in a district Iike Hickman Mills are given beat up cars and asked to try and get them to run a little better. Teachers in districts like Blue Valley are given the keys to a BMW and told not to wreck it.” — Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter, Outgoing Superintendent, Hickman Mills School District
Learn more about American Public Square and view upcoming and past events at its website.
Pingback: Take Note — Our Schools: Does Zip Code Ma...()