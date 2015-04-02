Posted on by Lindsey Foat - 1 Comment
Patsy Petzold of Olathe, Kansas, talks about how faith has helped her on her cancer journey.
“I have lost one friend and two aunts to breast cancer. My grandmother is a breast cancer survivor.
“Two years ago, I was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer at the age of 34. I have been fighting ever since.
“It is scary and maddening. There are so many unknowns. It’s difficult for young children to understand.
“We cope by having faith in God, praying A LOT. We also have many, many friends and family who support us and pray with us.”
Patsy’s six words to describe her experience with cancer are “Experience made me realize the good.” Share your six words here.
Patsy’s words, which were shared digitally through Tell KC, have been lightly edited for clarity.
As part of a local reporting project around the upcoming Ken Burns documentary series, Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies, KCPT presents Cancer in KC.
We want to learn more about how cancer affects our community. How has cancer impacted your life? Share your story.