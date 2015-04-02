Digital TV Loading...

‘Experience made me realize the good.’

‘Experience made me realize the good.’

Posted on

Picture of woman standing next to little girl standing on a stool.

Patsy Petzold and her youngest daughter. This photo was used as part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March. (Photo by Patsy Petzold, submitted)

Patsy Petzold of Olathe, Kansas, talks about how faith has helped her on her cancer journey.

“I have lost one friend and two aunts to breast cancer. My grandmother is a breast cancer survivor.

“Two years ago, I was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer at the age of 34. I have been fighting ever since.

“It is scary and maddening. There are so many unknowns. It’s difficult for young children to understand.

“We cope by having faith in God, praying A LOT. We also have many, many friends and family who support us and pray with us.”

Patsy’s six words to describe her experience with cancer are “Experience made me realize the good.” Share your six words here.

Patsy’s words, which were shared digitally through Tell KC, have been lightly edited for clarity.

As part of a local reporting project around the upcoming Ken Burns documentary series, Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies, KCPT presents Cancer in KC.
We want to learn more about how cancer affects our community. How has cancer impacted your life? Share your story.

  • Mark Crowson

    Patsy died in March, 2016. Peace to all who love her…