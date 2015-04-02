Digital TV Loading...

‘I don’t fight cancer, I dance.’

photo of man in hospital
John Brandt at the end of a 33 day stay in the bone marrow transplant unit at University of Kansas Cancer Center. (Photo by John Brandt, submitted)

John Brandt of Kansas City, Missouri, said that fighting cancer gave him a new, spontaneous outlook on life.

“I am acutely aware of both the fragility and resilience of life. I am deeply appreciative of people that were/are willing to stay with me on my journey. I know that, in an instant, things can change, remissions can end -— this tends to make me more spontaneous than I was before.

“Usually, I’m okay. Sometimes my wife and I both find shadows of fear still linger about. I know she listens to the slightest complaint of health with a bit of dread for a glitch in my remission. I do too.

“It’s not actually related, but getting back to work (I teach) provided me with a goal in the hospital and something to work toward.”

John’s six words to describe his cancer experience are “I don’t fight cancer, I dance.” Share your six words here.

John’s words, which were shared digitally through Tell KC, have been lightly edited for clarity.

As part of a local reporting project around the upcoming Ken Burns documentary series, Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies, KCPT presents Cancer in KC.
We want to learn more about how cancer affects our community. How has cancer impacted your life? Share your story.

