Posted on by Lindsey Foat - 1 Comment
John Brandt of Kansas City, Missouri, said that fighting cancer gave him a new, spontaneous outlook on life.
“I am acutely aware of both the fragility and resilience of life. I am deeply appreciative of people that were/are willing to stay with me on my journey. I know that, in an instant, things can change, remissions can end -— this tends to make me more spontaneous than I was before.
“Usually, I’m okay. Sometimes my wife and I both find shadows of fear still linger about. I know she listens to the slightest complaint of health with a bit of dread for a glitch in my remission. I do too.
“It’s not actually related, but getting back to work (I teach) provided me with a goal in the hospital and something to work toward.”
John’s six words to describe his cancer experience are “I don’t fight cancer, I dance.” Share your six words here.
John’s words, which were shared digitally through Tell KC, have been lightly edited for clarity.
As part of a local reporting project around the upcoming Ken Burns documentary series, Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies, KCPT presents Cancer in KC.
We want to learn more about how cancer affects our community. How has cancer impacted your life? Share your story.