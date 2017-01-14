Digital TV Loading...

Ruckus

January 12, 2017

Thursdays at 7pm and Sundays at 11:30am

Kansas and Missouri take different approaches to dealing with budget problems

Both state legislatures are now back in session. In Missouri, it's expected the legislature will focus on four areas, one of which is corporate tax breaks. The Missouri plan, however, is different from the approach  taken in Kansas. Governor Greitens appears to support a plan where corporate tax reductions would be offset by cutting back or eliminating corporate tax credits. This is a difference supported by the Show-Me Institute. What's the difference? In Kansas, the legislature is looking at a variety of problems, most dealing with money. Governor Brownback delivered his State of the State address on Tuesday. Did Brownback offer any concrete solutions?

Petition effort may result in citywide vote for any streetcar expansion

Efforts to expand Kansas City Streetcars by elections in discrete geographic districts--the method by which the first system was created--may be encountering a serious problem.  A group has collected signatures calling for a citywide vote before any expansion to streetcars can occur. An effort is now underway to expand streetcars from mid-town to UMKC. If a citywide vote is required to expand the streetcar line to UMKC, will that help or hinder expansion enthusiasts? Do you think this will slow things down? What's the motive? Has the first streetcar effort been a success?  By what criteria? What about the Clay Chastain plan? Does he have any chance of success?

Mary Sanchez disputes claim that race relations have improved in the United States

The election of the first African-American caused many to assume that a Barack Obama presidency would lead to enlightened and improved race relations. In several interviews ahead of his Farewell Address, the president said he believes relations have improved during his administration. In a recent column, however, the Kansas City Star's Mary Sanchez says she's not so sure. She suggests that race relations have neither dramatically improved or dramatically declined during his tenure. Is she right?

Interview: Judy Ancel
Director, Worker Education & Labor Studies University of Missouri-Kansas City
Director, Worker Education & Labor Studies University of Missouri-Kansas City


Judy Ancel has been the Director of Worker Education & Labor Studies labor education program at The University of Missouri-Kansas City since 1989. In her work she provides education and training for union members and the general public on labor relations, labor history and contemporary problems of working people in a global economy. She has taught history and politics at the college level, has worked in factories, and has been a union activist and organizer in both the United Steelworkers and American Federation of Teachers. She holds a Masters in history from Hunter College of the City University of New York and a B.A. from Stanford University. In 2009 she won the United Association of Labor Education award for Outstanding Contribution to the Field of Labor Education. Ancel currently coordinates The Heartland Labor Forum, an award-winning weekly one-hour radio show about the workplace and economic issues on community radio in Kansas City KKFI-90.1FM. In 2011 she won first prize from The International Labor Communications Association for a radio show, The Last Overhaul about the shutdown of the American Airlines maintenance base in Kansas City. Ancel is a founder and is Organizing Co-Chair of Kansas City Jobs with Justice and is active in the United Association of Labor Education (UALE) on their Immigration and Globalization Working Group. Global solidarity work She is President of the Board of Directors of The Cross Border Network for Justice and Solidarity, a non-profit organization which develops ties and mutual understanding between working people in the Kansas City area and workers in Mexico and Central America. Its motto is: Supporting workers across borders and workers who cross borders. She also served from 2000-2007 as a Director and Executive Committee member of The Coalition for Justice in the Maquiladoras, a San Antonio-based tri-national non-governmental organization. In May, 2010 Ancel organized a delegation of labor educators, filmmakers, and students to investigate the strike of copper miners in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico. The report, Crossing the Border to Cananea: High Stakes and Teachable Moments for North American Workers March, 2011 and a link to the video are available at http://cas.umkc.edu/labor-ed/global.htm. Ancel has also traveled six times to Honduras on human and worker rights and election monitoring delegations from 2009-16 and speaks and writes about the 2009 coup and the surge in violations of worker and human rights since then. Defending labor studies against attack In April and May 2011 Ancel and a team teacher in St. Louis were targeted by media thug Andrew Breitbart of BigGovernment.com who posted a series of highly edited videos misrepresenting a course they teach, accusing them of teaching violence, sabotage, communism and militancy. A hate campaign against them was spearheaded by the St. Louis Tea Party and the Missouri Lt. Governor. However, Ancel fought back and was vindicated by UMKC. She and others organized support from around the country to save her colleague’s teaching job and won his reinstatement. Ancel and her colleague were later honored for defending academic freedom by the American Association of University Professors at their annual meeting.
Columnist/Political Consultant
Dr. Lisa Johnston has earned graduate degrees in both Education and Psychology from the University of Kansas. After working in higher education in a variety of capacities (i.e., university administrator, faculty member, advisor, and counselor) for nearly 20 years, Lisa chose to enter the political arena. She was selected as the Democratic nominee for United State Senate in Kansas in 2010 and also ran for Kansas Senate in 2012. In recent years, Lisa has been working as a political consultant and has written guest op-ed articles for the Kansas City Star. She is delighted to add Ruckus guest panelist to her many professional activities and accomplishments.
President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Kansas City
Gwendolyn Grant, president & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, is a strong advocate for social and economic opportunity for African Americans and other minorities. In her role as the chief executive officer of the Urban League, she provides leadership, oversight and direction for advancing all Urban League programs and its mission. Gwendolyn has a broad range of experience in all aspects of business administration, marketing, leadership development, workplace diversity, race relations, and in building and strengthening minority enterprises. Out of the office, Mrs. Grant serves as President of the Kansas City, Missouri School District Buildings Corporation Board of Directors; She leads the Internal Facilitator Team for the KCMO School District’s community-wide strategic planning initiative; She served on the NonProfit Alliance (formerly known as American Humanics) local Host Committee; She is a member of the MARC Creating Sustainable Places Coordinating Committee; She serves on the Urban Neighborhood Initiative Board of Directors and is a member of the Kansas City Climate Protection Plan Steering Committee. She is a member of the Finance Committee at Friendship Baptist Church; And Ms. Grant is the founder and facilitator for Destination: Wealth Creationä - a financial education and asset development initiative that is designed to teach sound financial principles and create wealth in urban communities; and Project League – a professional development initiative that develops purpose-driven and proactive servant leaders. Grant has served as a member of the Institute for Urban Education Advisory Board; Race Equity – Race Relations Scorecard Advisory Group; Race & Ethnicity Collaborative; the Black Education Council; and she is a graduate of the FBI Citizen’s Academy. In addition, Mrs. Grant wrote a provocative, socially conscious op-ed column, which was published monthly in The Kansas City Call for three years. Currently, she is a Ruckette on KCPT’s Ruckus Show – a weekly political free-for-all that looks at the news of the day in a lively roundtable about the issues that face Kansas City. The first female leader in the organization’s 92-year history, Gwendolyn has been leading the Urban League since 2001. She is the co-founder of the League’s Servant Leadership Development Program where she has provided leadership development training for more than 450 emerging leaders. As a co-author of the Afraid of the Dark Dialogue Guide and Workbook, Gwendolyn lectures regularly on the local and national level to help advance the Urban League’s race relations and social justice agenda. Her portfolio of professional/organizational development seminars is extensive. Her credentials include a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Park University and an Executive Fellows MBA from Rockhurst University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. Mrs. Grant is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, which include the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Community Service Award, Blacks In Government Outstanding Community Service Award, United Minority Media Association Leadership Award, Martin Luther King – King Dream Conference Woman of the Year, the William F. Yates Medallion for Distinguished Service, Excellence in Public Education Award – KCMO School District, Heartland Muslim Council Public Service Award, Kansas City Church Women United Human Rights Award, and the National Urban League’s Whitney M. Young Leadership Award for Advancing Racial Equity to name a few.
Western Missouri Field Manager, Show-Me Institute
Patrick Tuohey is the Western Missouri field manager at the Show-Me Institute. He works with taxpayers, media and policymakers to foster understanding of the consequences—sometimes unintended—of policies regarding economic development, taxation, education, and transportation. His recent paper on tax increment financing in Kansas City, “Urban Neglect: Kansas City’s Misuse of Tax Increment Financing” was published in the Urban League’s “2015 State of Black Kansas City.” It has spurred parents and activists to oppose TIF projects where they are not needed and was a contributing factor in the KCPT documentary, “Our Divided City,” about crime, urban blight and public policy in Kansas City. Patrick is a regular panelist on Kansas City Public Television’s Ruckus, and appears on television and radio across Missouri. Before joining the Show-Me Institute, Patrick operated his own corporate market research company in Maryland and then relocated to Kansas City in 2005. He previously served as an aide to U.S. Rep. John L. Mica (R-Fla.) in Washington, DC, and as director of communications for Frank Luntz’s polling shop, representing the firm and its research to members of the U.S. Senate and House as well as regularly attending congressional staff meetings. He has developed research methodologies for clients such as Monsanto, Anheuser-Busch, the National Sheriffs Association, the Christian Coalition, the Center for Alcohol and Substance Abuse, ABC News, and NBC News. Patrick received a bachelor’s degree from Boston College in 1993.
Kansas City Star Columnist
Former owner of Sun Publications, which he sold in 1998, Rose is now a weekly Sunday columnist for The Kansas City Star. He co-chaired the successful bi-state campaign to restore Union Station. He is involved in many civic activities.

Ruckus offers viewpoints on top stories from four different panelists each week. The Ruckettes, who are public newsmakers and officials, provide a diversity of opinion through debate and discussion on issues affecting the Kansas City metro. Moderator Mike Shanin leads this ensemble of conservatives and liberals who provide lively round table talks about issues that face our community today.

Mike Shanin, Host

Mike ShaninMike Shanin’s been hosting Ruckus since the program’s debut in 1995 and in recent years, has also served as Managing Editor. A veteran Kansas City radio broadcaster, Shanin has worked as a talk show host, political analyst, news anchor and in management. Since leaving radio in early 2012, he’s done freelance pubic speaking and commercial radio and television projects. A graduate of both Northwest Missouri State University and Park University, Shanin’s academic emphasis was on Political Science, Social Science, and Public Administration. He served in the U.S. Army as a Broadcast and Information Specialist between1968 and 1970, stationed initially at Ft. McPherson, GA., and later with the First Infantry Division in Vietnam. @MikeShanin

    MO & KS Legislatures, Streetcar, Racism - Jan 12, 2017

    MO & KS Legislatures, Streetcar, Racism - Jan 12, 2017

    The panelists discuss MO & KS legislative sessions, streetcar expansion and racism.

    26:57

    Missouri School Choice, KCI, Trump Bump - Jan 5, 2017

    Missouri School Choice, KCI, Trump Bump - Jan 5, 2017

    The panelists discuss school choice in Missouri, relocating KCI and the Trump bump.

    26:57

    Right-to-Work, KC Bond Issue, Electoral College-Dec 22, 2016

    Right-to-Work, KC Bond Issue, Electoral College-Dec 22, 2016

    The panelists discuss right-to-work in MO, KCMO's bond issue and the electoral college.

    26:57

    Plaza Carriage Rides, Safety Pins, KS Budget - Dec 15, 2016

    Plaza Carriage Rides, Safety Pins, KS Budget - Dec 15, 2016

    The panelists discuss the future of Plaza carriage rides, safety pins & the Kansas budget.

    26:57

    Democratic Party, KS Budget, Trump Protests - Nov 17, 2016

    Democratic Party, KS Budget, Trump Protests - Nov 17, 2016

    The panelists discuss the future for democrats, Kansas budget shortfall & Trump protests.

    26:57

    Election Analysis - November 10, 2016

    Election Analysis - November 10, 2016

    The panelists discuss the results of this week's election.

    26:57

    American Royal, KCI, Election - Nov 3, 2016

    American Royal, KCI, Election - Nov 3, 2016

    The panelists discuss the American Royal moving to KCK, KCI and next week's election.

    26:57

    GOP Future, Mission Gateway, KCMO Tax Breaks - Oct 27, 2016

    GOP Future, Mission Gateway, KCMO Tax Breaks - Oct 27, 2016

    The panelists discuss the future of the GOP, Mission Gateway project and KCMO tax breaks.

    26:57

    Final Debate, MO Senate Race, KS Legislature - Oct 20, 2016

    Final Debate, MO Senate Race, KS Legislature - Oct 20, 2016

    The panelists discuss the final presidential debate, the MO Senate race & KS legislature.

    26:57

    KC Hotels, Swope Park Arts Fest, 2nd Debate - Oct 13, 2016

    KC Hotels, Swope Park Arts Fest, 2nd Debate - Oct 13, 2016

    The panelists discuss KC hotels, proposal for new arts fest and the presidential debate.

    26:57

    Police Body Cams, Streetcar, JOCO/KCMO tax votes-Oct 6, 2016

    Police Body Cams, Streetcar, JOCO/KCMO tax votes-Oct 6, 2016

    The panelists discuss KCPD's use of body cams, streetcar expansion & JOCO/KCMO tax votes.

    26:57

    KS Ed Funding, MO Ballot Issues, Pres Debate - Sep 29, 2016

    KS Ed Funding, MO Ballot Issues, Pres Debate - Sep 29, 2016

    The panelists discuss KS education funding, MO ballot issues and the presidential debate.

    26:57

    DISCUSSIONS

    Ruckus | Discussions

    • Daddi Jimm

      seriously. Mike Shanin’s time is UP.

    • Brad Lang

      Agree re Mike. Effete and anachronistic neo-con, who just makes statements without any real evidence or support of his proven-ineffective trickle-down Keynesian economics BS, particularly with regard with the no-way-you-can-argue-otherwise-failure of the Kansas Brownback plan. Been a long time supporter of KCPT, but Mike and this new Ron Freeman guy, who also just says stuff that’s just empirically and obviously wrong (which Mike, as the “objective” host, should probably challenge, which he never does), has transformed me from a KCPT apostle into someone who thinks KCPT is just a joke.

    • Rose

      Thank you to Woody for pointing out that Kansas City is in the worst financial condition of any city of our size. I wasn’t aware of how bad we are doing. What do our city leaders have to say about the city’s financial condition And what plans do they have to turn this around?

    • Cammie Braden

      The panel discussion re: Kansas and the interview with Sam Brownback did not provide ample discussion on both sides – mostly the conservative point of view. In addition, Woody Coward needs a lesson on rural Kansas. Most of rural Kansas is not made up of oil barons. Has he ever travelled to rural Atchison County? I’ve never seen an oil well in Atchison County or any rural area in NE Kansas. On the subject of rural consolidation of schools, I’d like the panel to talk to high school students who live in the consolidated Prairie Hills School District. Ask how long it takes to drive from the town of Summerfield (west side of the district) to the High School in Sabetha (east side of the district). It’s a 1 hour car ride. Not sure how long it would take on a school bus.

    • Mike Jones

      Wow, I’m old but darn not as pointless as the last couple of panels on this show….

    • bill

      watching your show,,,,,,and you and your team does not get it. ‘uneducated’ is not the word to use. non college educated would be a better tag. you ‘educated’ people sure were not very smart in calling this election. need to take a long look in your mirrors.

    • Rebecca Hamilton

      I am amazed at how out of touch you and your panelists are with the young, old, black, hispanic, Native American, LGBT, undocumented, and other Americans who are committed to social justice. You condescendingly express your disappointment that the poor little billionaire isn’t getting the honeymoon period he so “richly” deserves. Boo Hoo. And people who didn’t bother to vote for Donald or Hillary don’t have a right to be heard on the issues that impact their lives?

      Very little democracy occurs in a presidential election. There is the increasing effect of big money on politics. The media shapes the information the public receives. Even fake news gets higher interest than the real news. Third parties that actually talk about the issues instead of name calling don’t have a chance to be heard. If that’s democracy, then democracy is just a convenient illusion.
      You just have a “feeling” that “these people” are such spoiled brats that they won’t listen to anyone, including Obama and Bernie Sanders. You need to check your facts. They are listening to Bernie, and they believe that Bernie has and will listen to them and lead the revolution. If he doesn’t, someone else will.
      And the panel also has a “feeling” that the demonstrators will inevitably “get violent” and then they will be shamed into silence. I, for one, don’t think it’s going to play out like that.
      The burning question on your lips is “What do they want?” I think I can answer your question.
      They want this country to get real about climate change. They want to stop the Dakota Pipeline and all threats to drinking water and the environment. They are not going to sit on their hands and hope for the best.
      The revolution will not be televised. When Trump tries to build the wall, we will stand up and stand in the way. When he tries to deport our friends, sisters, mothers, and brothers, we will stand up and stand in the way. When Trump tries to appoint supreme court justices that want to go back in time and make America “great again” by promoting misogymy, racism and greed, we will stand up and stand in the way. He can’t drive this country off the cliff unless we let him.
      We look to the brave souls standing up and in the way of the Dakota pipeline to show us the way.

      Stay tuned. The revolution will not be televised.

    • Rebecca Hamilton

      I forgot to mention the person who lined up to drink the Trump kool-aid and reported that people protesting against Trump as president had been paid to do so. No one blinked. No one raised an eye brow. Why did the entire panel accept this reality defying explanation? Because Donald said so. Next time I want careful and intelligent analysis of the news, I’ll turn on Fox news.

    • CJR

      Just watched the 12/15/16 show and have to agree that your current panel is way too far on the conservative side — is that Shannon’s intent? To have such bias presented? Mary OHalloran is the only one who represents my point of view, and she got cut off!

      Adults and children ARE afraid — not because of the reality of deportation, for instance, but because Trump’s hateful rhetoric gave permission to haters and bullies.

      I am very angry at Steve whatever his name is for downplaying the culture of fear that is growing — but then, he is an entitled old white man. He also thinks that billionaires can save the US, right.