Both state legislatures are now back in session. In Missouri, it's expected the legislature will focus on four areas, one of which is corporate tax breaks. The Missouri plan, however, is different from the approach taken in Kansas. Governor Greitens appears to support a plan where corporate tax reductions would be offset by cutting back or eliminating corporate tax credits. This is a difference supported by the Show-Me Institute. What's the difference? In Kansas, the legislature is looking at a variety of problems, most dealing with money. Governor Brownback delivered his State of the State address on Tuesday. Did Brownback offer any concrete solutions?
Efforts to expand Kansas City Streetcars by elections in discrete geographic districts--the method by which the first system was created--may be encountering a serious problem. A group has collected signatures calling for a citywide vote before any expansion to streetcars can occur. An effort is now underway to expand streetcars from mid-town to UMKC. If a citywide vote is required to expand the streetcar line to UMKC, will that help or hinder expansion enthusiasts? Do you think this will slow things down? What's the motive? Has the first streetcar effort been a success? By what criteria? What about the Clay Chastain plan? Does he have any chance of success?
The election of the first African-American caused many to assume that a Barack Obama presidency would lead to enlightened and improved race relations. In several interviews ahead of his Farewell Address, the president said he believes relations have improved during his administration. In a recent column, however, the Kansas City Star's Mary Sanchez says she's not so sure. She suggests that race relations have neither dramatically improved or dramatically declined during his tenure. Is she right?
Ruckus offers viewpoints on top stories from four different panelists each week. The Ruckettes, who are public newsmakers and officials, provide a diversity of opinion through debate and discussion on issues affecting the Kansas City metro. Moderator Mike Shanin leads this ensemble of conservatives and liberals who provide lively round table talks about issues that face our community today.
Watch Ruckus Thursdays at 7 p.m.
Mike Shanin’s been hosting Ruckus since the program’s debut in 1995 and in recent years, has also served as Managing Editor. A veteran Kansas City radio broadcaster, Shanin has worked as a talk show host, political analyst, news anchor and in management. Since leaving radio in early 2012, he’s done freelance pubic speaking and commercial radio and television projects. A graduate of both Northwest Missouri State University and Park University, Shanin’s academic emphasis was on Political Science, Social Science, and Public Administration. He served in the U.S. Army as a Broadcast and Information Specialist between1968 and 1970, stationed initially at Ft. McPherson, GA., and later with the First Infantry Division in Vietnam. @MikeShanin
The panelists discuss MO & KS legislative sessions, streetcar expansion and racism.
The panelists discuss school choice in Missouri, relocating KCI and the Trump bump.
The panelists discuss right-to-work in MO, KCMO's bond issue and the electoral college.
The panelists discuss the future of Plaza carriage rides, safety pins & the Kansas budget.
The panelists discuss the future for democrats, Kansas budget shortfall & Trump protests.
The panelists discuss the results of this week's election.
The panelists discuss the American Royal moving to KCK, KCI and next week's election.
The panelists discuss the future of the GOP, Mission Gateway project and KCMO tax breaks.
The panelists discuss the final presidential debate, the MO Senate race & KS legislature.
The panelists discuss KC hotels, proposal for new arts fest and the presidential debate.
The panelists discuss KCPD's use of body cams, streetcar expansion & JOCO/KCMO tax votes.
The panelists discuss KS education funding, MO ballot issues and the presidential debate.
