Hate Crimes: Kansas City Week in Review Special Edition

Three months ago, Olathe, Kansas, became the epicenter of national news coverage as a gunman walked into a neighborhood bar, shot to death a tech worker from India and wounded two others.
Three years ago, a white supremacist killed three people outside of the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom in Overland Park, Kansas. Remarkably, while the man shouted “Heil Hitler” after he was captured by police, those three murders were never prosecuted as a hate crime.
Are hate crime laws effective? Do they actually reduce the incidence of hate in our communities? What should our community’s response be to incidents of hate? On the next Kansas City Week in Review, we partner with American Public Square to take a closer look.
David Haley, Kansas State Senator who is pushing for a hate crimes law in Kansas
Barry Grissom, U.S. Attorney for Kansas during the Jewish Community Center shootings
Mark Levin, founding rabbi at Beth Torah synagogue in Overland Park
Jim Jacobs, NYU Law Professor and author of Hate Crimes, Criminal Law and Identity Politics
Jolie Justus, Kansas City City Council member leading the Mayor’s Task Force on Violence
Rosilyn Temple, Founder and Director of Mothers in Charge