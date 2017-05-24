Posted on by Nick Haines - 1 Comment
“Mental illness now makes up the largest cluster of cases at KU Hospital, more than heart attacks, stroke, pneumonia or gunshot wounds,” says Dr. Lee Norman, KU’s Chief Medical Officer. Norman is featured on our special program, Town Hall: Mental Health, airing at 8:30 p.m. this Thursday, May 25 on KCPT.
Nick Haines explores the most pressing issues and trends facing the mentally ill in our metro area. We revisit Kansas City’s new mental health trauma center and examine how uncertainty over the Affordable Care Act is impacting the treatment of mental health.
We talk with area teens about the new Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which has been criticized by some area school districts for glamorizing suicide. And we examine a new teen program to combat mental health issues in metro high schools.
Common Grounds | Mental Health
On this episode of Common Grounds, the family and friends of Ryan Hill, an Olathe High School alumni who died by suicide shortly after graduation in 2013, discuss Ryan’s life, mental health and the implications of the new Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. For immediate help for you or someone else, call the National Suicide Lifeline.
Other Special Programming and Events during May, Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental Health Awareness Month Events and Programs in May
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and KCPT is participating with special events and programming addressing the issue of mental illness.
Need Help?
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
National Alliance for the Mentally Ill
1-800-950-NAMI